Kanawha County man sentenced for sexually assaulting children

CHARLESTON, WV - A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Saturday, May 29th, 2017 after pleading guilty to charges of First-Degree Sexual Abuse and First-Degree Sexual Assault.

Douglas Richard Eddy, 42, of Charleston, WV was accused of sexually abusing a young child under the age of 5.

Investigators with the KCSD also found evidence that he had sexually abused and assaulted members of his own family in the past.

The victims were children at the time of the abuse occurred but have since become adults.

Eddy admitted to the sexual abuse and assaults after a journal outlining details of the the crimes emerged.

He's now facing an indeterminate term of 5-25 years and an indeterminate term of 15-35 years that will run consecutively, with an addition of 50 years extended supervision.