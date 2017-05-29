Poca man sentenced to jail for firing gun at people in vehicle

POCA, WV - A man from Poca, WV has been sentenced to time in prison after endangering the lives of multiple people with a firearm.

Steven Ulan Hammon, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of Wanton Endangerment.

According to a release, Hammon shot at a vehicle containing four people multiple times.

Investigators report that one of the bullets went through the windshield of the vehicle, and lodged inside the seat belt column of the passenger seat.

Hammon is facing 2.5 years in prison as well as 5 years probation.