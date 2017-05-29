Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by b - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

Posted: Updated:

MUNCIE, IN (WANE) — A 27-year-old Indiana man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on the Muncie Bypass according to a report issued by Indiana State Police.

Investigators determined that Jessica Skeens, 28, of Farmland, was driving a van with her boyfriend, Nathaniel Jordan and four of her children. Two of the children were seated in the middle row in child restraints and the two others were in the third row without any restraints.

It’s believed Skeens and Jordan were arguing when Jordan punched Skeens and grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to lose control of the van. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.

Skeens’ daughter, Taelyn Woodson, was partially ejected out of a window and was killed. The other three children were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Skeens suffered a broken arm while Jordan was treated for minor injuries. Upon his release from a hospital, he was arrested by troopers and taken to the Delaware County Jail where he faces felony charges of Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death, Criminal Recklessness and Domestic Battery.

It is believed that alcohol contributed to the crash and that no or improper use of child restraints and seat belts contributed to injuries in the crash.

Toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police officer inhales suspected narcotic during investigation

    Police officer inhales suspected narcotic during investigation

    Monday, May 29 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-05-29 18:50:22 GMT

    A police officer accidentally inhaled a suspected narcotic during an investigation early Sunday morning.

    A police officer accidentally inhaled a suspected narcotic during an investigation early Sunday morning.

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Head On Collision Send One Person to The Hospital

    Head On Collision Send One Person to The Hospital

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-05-28 17:45:37 GMT
    One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 2 in custody after missing KY sisters found safe; mom remains at large

    2 in custody after missing KY sisters found safe; mom remains at large

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-05-29 19:07:08 GMT

    Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.

    Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Poca man sentenced to jail for firing gun at people in vehicle

    Poca man sentenced to jail for firing gun at people in vehicle

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:09:41 GMT

    POCA, WV - A man from Poca, WV has been sentenced to time in prison after endangering the lives of multiple people with a firearm. Steven Ulan Hammon, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of Wanton Endangerment. According to a release, Hammon shot at a vehicle containing four people multiple times. Investigators report that one of the bullets went through the windshield of the vehicle, and lodged inside the seat belt column of the passenger seat. Hammon is facing 2.5 years in prison as...

    POCA, WV - A man from Poca, WV has been sentenced to time in prison after endangering the lives of multiple people with a firearm. Steven Ulan Hammon, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of Wanton Endangerment. According to a release, Hammon shot at a vehicle containing four people multiple times. Investigators report that one of the bullets went through the windshield of the vehicle, and lodged inside the seat belt column of the passenger seat. Hammon is facing 2.5 years in prison as...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 14:29:06 GMT

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

  • Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-29 13:26:14 GMT

    A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

    A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

  • Kidnapping victim found after captors forced her to drive

    Kidnapping victim found after captors forced her to drive

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-05-29 12:09:48 GMT
    wtnh.comwtnh.com

    No injuries are being reported at this time.

    No injuries are being reported at this time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.