Some customers facing higher water quality fee in WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) - Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.



The Herald-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2s7lcr8) reports when the fee began in 2014 in the Huntington area, it was scheduled to be a flat $7.15 for residential and non-residential property owners for two years. That was while the Water Quality Board conducted mapping of impervious surfaces - man-made structures contributing to water runoff - on non-residential properties.



Stormwater Utility Director Sherry Wilkins says the mapping is completed.



As a result, the newspaper says the fees will increase for 2,080 non-residential customers.



Residential property owners will still pay the flat rate.



Non-residential owners will pay the $7.15 rate up to 3,000 square feet of impervious materials, plus an additional $1.05 for every 1,000 square feet of impervious material between 3,000 and 1 million square feet.



