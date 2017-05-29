Police officer inhales suspected narcotic during investigation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police officer inhales suspected narcotic during investigation

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS News) - A Pennsylvania police officer accidentally inhaled a suspected narcotic during an investigation early Sunday morning, CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA-TV reports.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Washington Township police in Westmoreland County were called to a one-car accident on Route 356. Police believe the driver, Travis Ross, 34, from Leechburg, was under the influence of alcohol. As police were taking Ross into custody, they say he resisted arrest.

Police say a second officer from Washington Township was called to the scene. He went inside the center console of the car to look for the Ross' ID. That's when he became exposed to a substance police say was either heroin or fentanyl.

After inhaling the substance, police say that officer, whose name hasn't been released, began to have a fast heartbeat and his chest started burning. Murrysville Medic One was called and administered two doses of Narcan before he was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital.

He has since been released and is expected to be OK. Police also found stamp bags of heroin in the car and a powder which was found on the driver's seat.

This is the second time something like this has happened in the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Earlier this month, Officer Chris Green with East Liverpool police in Ohio accidentally overdosed on fentanyl during a traffic stop. He wore a mask and gloves at the scene, but when he got back to the police station, he noticed powder on his jacket, brushed it off and collapsed an hour later.

"I never dreamed that something dangerous would be such a minute piece of powder," Green said.

Narcan saved his life.

Washington Township police say they changed their policy on how to handle drug-related cases after hearing about the East Liverpool incident.

