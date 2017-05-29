2 in custody after missing KY sisters found safe; mom remains at - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 in custody after missing KY sisters found safe; mom remains at large

Cassie and Jezzie Whitney (Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff's Office)

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning near Bowling Green.

Allen County Sheriff Jeff Cooke said 13-year-old Jezzie Whitney and 11-year-old Cassie Whitney were located in Smiths Grove, but they were not with their mother Melissa Scott.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the sisters and their mother on May 23 after they were last seen May 18.

Scott has a warrant out for her arrest.

Sheriff Cooke said 19-year-olds Braxton Whitney and Denovan Sutton were arrested Monday morning and charged with custodial interference in the case.

There is also an active death investigation involving the girls’ father Larry Whitney, Jr., who was found dead from a chest wound on May 16, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released about his death.

Anyone with information on Scott’s location is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

