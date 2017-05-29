82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be burglar

Police say the 82-year-old man protected his wife from the "attacking" robber and detained the suspect until officers arrived.
A vehicle struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.
Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
POCA, WV - A man from Poca, WV has been sentenced to time in prison after endangering the lives of multiple people with a firearm. Steven Ulan Hammon, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of Wanton Endangerment. According to a release, Hammon shot at a vehicle containing four people multiple times. Investigators report that one of the bullets went through the windshield of the vehicle, and lodged inside the seat belt column of the passenger seat. Hammon is facing 2.5 years in prison as...
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.
A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.
According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
No injuries are being reported at this time.
One person is in custody after a truck and motorcycle hit head-on late Sunday night.
