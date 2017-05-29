82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be burglar - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be burglar

Posted: Updated:

SAN JOSE, CA (KRON) - The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a transient woman accused of attacking a San Jose couple and attempting to burglarize their home.

Sunday evening the couple found 50-year-old transient Rehnu Singh trying to break in the back door of their house.

76-year-old Christine Youkhaneh confronted the woman, who retaliated by attacking her with some sort of wooden object.

Christine was able to get inside the home, but not after suffering injuries to her head and hands.

Singh reportedly continued trying to force entry into the home.

This is when Christine’s husband, 82-year-old Yousef Youkhaneh, approached Singh.

The two got into a scuffle in the driveway and ended up struggling on the ground.

Yousef was able to hold her down until authorities arrived.

He tells our sister station KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe that several people were in the area and multiple cars drove by, but no one stopped to offer help.

Sheriff’s Deputies came and arrested Singh, and Christine was taken to a hospital where she was given eight stitches for her head injury.

Singh was booked on charges of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office is very proud of Yousef’s bravery.

“Many times we meet citizens we see as heroes,” officials wrote on Twitter.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be burglar

    82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be burglar

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:37:31 GMT

    Police say the 82-year-old man protected his wife from the "attacking" robber and detained the suspect until officers arrived.

    Police say the 82-year-old man protected his wife from the "attacking" robber and detained the suspect until officers arrived.

  • Vehicle hits children on Ohio street, killing 2 girls

    Vehicle hits children on Ohio street, killing 2 girls

    A vehicle struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.

    A vehicle struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.

  • 2 in custody after missing KY sisters found safe; mom remains at large

    2 in custody after missing KY sisters found safe; mom remains at large

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-05-29 19:07:08 GMT

    Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.

    Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 14:29:06 GMT

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

  • Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-29 13:26:14 GMT

    A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

    A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.