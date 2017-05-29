DUNBAR- On this Memorial Day we honor the men and women who lost their lives serving our country. At the Donel Kinnard Cemetery, veterans and families attended a Flag Retirement ceremony before visiting the graves of lost loved ones.

Dozens spent the day paying respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the symbol that stands for freedom.

"Whether it was a draft or volunteer, served, signed up, put their names on the line and put their lives at risk to save the country and to save the freedom that we enjoy here in America," retired U.S. Army officer James Jatko.

Jatko along with other veterans and their families, participated in a Flag Retirement ceremony at the Donel Kinnard Cemetery.

"I couldn't be more blessed than to provide this honor to them," Jatko added.

The ceremony involves taking old American flags that are worn or tattered, burning them and burying the ashes.

"Give them their rightful place as opposed to unfortunately some people throw them in the corner and that type of stuff," SSGT. Don Ryan of the U.S. Airforce told 13 News.

Many said they welcomed the opportunity to honor the flag their loved ones fought for. Almost 700 fallen soldiers are now buried at the Donel Kinnard Cemetery. For some, returning to the cemetery brought back both good and painful memories.

"It's very emotional because I was married to him for almost 25 years the first time and about 6 1/2 years the second time. Even though we weren't married, I took care of him when he was in his last weeks of life and it's very hard," Thelma Carpenter tearfully explained. Carpenter is the ex-wife of a deceased U.S. Airforceman.

The Honor Guard, which helped put on the Flag Retirement ceremony is looking for volunteers. Interested participants can contact the Donel Kinnard Cemetery.