Update: Two Arrested After Stealing Vehicle, Fleeing from Police

Aaron Dean (left) has been apprehended, but Destiny Bostrom (right) is still on the run (Milton Police Department)

UPDATE STORY: 5/29/17 @ 7:35 p.m.

According to Milton Police, Destiny Bostrom has been apprehended.

She, along with Aaron Dean, were arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and running away from police on foot once out of their vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/29/17 @ 7 p.m.

MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested and another is wanted after a pursuit in eastern Cabell County.

According to a release, a vehicle that was stolen in the Culloden area was spotted on US Route 60 at John's Creek Road.

When officers attempted to stop the car, a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was driven up John's Creek Road, Bedford Chapel, and Mill Creek before the culprits bailed out of the car.

One suspect, Aaron Dean, was caught and arrested for the crime. The other suspect, Destiny Bostrom, is still wanted and is believed to have ran into the woods once vacating the stolen vehicle.

The Milton Police Department continues to investigate the crime.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.