WV Attorney General Warns Consumers of Utility Scams - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV Attorney General Warns Consumers of Utility Scams

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to beware of impostor scams, particularly ones involving callers who claim to represent utility companies.
 
Impostors have been known to pose as electric, cable/satellite television and public service district employees to steal money and personal information with the threat of service interruption.
 
“Scammers will go to any lengths to deprive people of their hard-earned money,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s very important to confirm the caller legitimately represents the utility before authorizing payment.”
 
Consumers should be wary of any caller who demands prepaid debit cards, such as Green Dot cards, as a form of payment. The same goes for callers who give inadequate notice of an impending disconnect or interruption in service. Both should be a red flag.
 
Consumers also should follow these tips:

  • Never give personal information via phone, mail or internet without verifying the recipient.
  • Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment.
  • Write down all necessary contact information for the caller.
  • Call the utility’s legitimate customer service number to verify payment is due. This information can be found on a monthly bill or the company’s legitimate website.

Anyone believing they have been the victim of a utility scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WV Attorney General Warns Consumers of Utility Scams

    WV Attorney General Warns Consumers of Utility Scams

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:20:24 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to beware of impostor scams, particularly ones involving callers who claim to represent utility companies.   Impostors have been known to pose as electric, cable/satellite television and public service district employees to steal money and personal information with the threat of service interruption.   “Scammers will go to any lengths to deprive people of their hard-earne...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to beware of impostor scams, particularly ones involving callers who claim to represent utility companies.   Impostors have been known to pose as electric, cable/satellite television and public service district employees to steal money and personal information with the threat of service interruption.   “Scammers will go to any lengths to deprive people of their hard-earne...

  • Fifth Annual Recovery Fest fills Ashland's Central Park

    Fifth Annual Recovery Fest fills Ashland's Central Park

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:32:55 GMT

    As the drug epidemic continues to plague the Tri-State one Kentucky community dedicated the entire weekend of May 27, 2017 to hope in beating addiction. Michael Quann enjoyed the weekend listening to live music at Recovery Fest. But just four months ago he was in a much different place. "121 days ago I was sitting on a roach infested couch in Louisville, KY.," he said. Then he called a friend to reach out for help. He had sought it before but says he didn’t ta...

    As the drug epidemic continues to plague the Tri-State one Kentucky community dedicated the entire weekend of May 27, 2017 to hope in beating addiction. Michael Quann enjoyed the weekend listening to live music at Recovery Fest. But just four months ago he was in a much different place. "121 days ago I was sitting on a roach infested couch in Louisville, KY.," he said. Then he called a friend to reach out for help. He had sought it before but says he didn’t ta...

  • Soup kitchen anticipating more kids with school out

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:32:48 GMT

    About 1 in 5 kids in West Virginia struggle with hunger. That problem becomes even worse over the summer because many kids get two meals a day at school. "Literally hundreds that need food over the summer time," said Nancy Kennedy who is a teacher at East Bank Middle School.  She has been a Kanawha County teacher for 10 years. She knows many kids don’t just rely on school for the education but also for food. "Over the years I’ve had a lot of childr...

    About 1 in 5 kids in West Virginia struggle with hunger. That problem becomes even worse over the summer because many kids get two meals a day at school. "Literally hundreds that need food over the summer time," said Nancy Kennedy who is a teacher at East Bank Middle School.  She has been a Kanawha County teacher for 10 years. She knows many kids don’t just rely on school for the education but also for food. "Over the years I’ve had a lot of childr...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 14:29:06 GMT

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

  • Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-29 13:26:14 GMT

    A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

    A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.