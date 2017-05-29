West Virginia Resort Gaining National Recognition - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Resort Gaining National Recognition

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A local resort is getting national recognition for being one of the top destinations for adventure and relaxation. US News and World Report listed Adventures on the Gorge as second out of the top six adventure resorts. 

In 2008 the resort invested millions of dollars to make the big transition from solely offering whitewater rafting to adding attractions and cabins to become an adventure resort. 

Senior Vice President of Adventures on the Gorge, Dave Arnold, said this recognition marks a huge milestone for the company. 

"We were named by US News and World Report, so that was a real honor because that's a national magazine," Arnold said, They named us that in their last issue, which would have been their April issue."

Arnold said all 600 employees contributed to earning the recognition. 

"When you work really hard at something and to have it come true, it was just a really nice statement for every employee who worked hard to make this happen," Arnold said.

The resort now offers four aerial tours that include a couple ziplines.

