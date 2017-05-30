One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

Posted: Updated:

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, one person has suffered serious burns and taken to a local hospital after a home caught fire early Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say the home is a total loss.

The fire broke out at a home outside Charleston city limits along Loop Road North, near Wildwood Acres Drive, around 1:30 A.M.

No word on what caused the fire at this time. Several crews responded including Sissonville Fire Department, Institute Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS. 

Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

    One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-05-30 06:15:09 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

  • One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

    One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:43:42 GMT
    MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening.  The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton.  According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...
    MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening.  The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton.  According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...

  • House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston

    House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-29 21:30:33 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 14:29:06 GMT

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

  • Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:35:11 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.