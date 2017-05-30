One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton. According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W... MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton. According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...

House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston MGN Online CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Head On Collision Send One Person to The Hospital Head On Collision Send One Person to The Hospital One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. One person was transported to the hospital following a head on collision in Huntington last night. The accident happened on 25th Street and 3rd Avenue. There is no word on what caused the accident and it is currently under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Battle Overnight Blaze Crews Battle Overnight Blaze The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on Route 17, near Ethel in Logan County. The City of Logan Fire Department Battled the blaze, but the home was a total loss. Dispatchers tell us that no one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on Route 17, near Ethel in Logan County. The City of Logan Fire Department Battled the blaze, but the home was a total loss. Dispatchers tell us that no one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Cabell County Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Cabell County One person has been struck by a vehicle in Huntington. Dispatch says one person was transported with unknown injuries. The accident happened at the intersection West 11th Street and Monroe Avenue. Huntington Fire and Police Departments responded, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. One person has been struck by a vehicle in Huntington. Dispatch says one person was transported with unknown injuries. The accident happened at the intersection West 11th Street and Monroe Avenue. Huntington Fire and Police Departments responded, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.