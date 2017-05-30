Concussion expert speaking at Marshall University - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Concussion expert speaking at Marshall University

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A concussion expert featured in a 2015 movie will speak on brain injury next week at Marshall University.
    
Neurosurgeon Julian E. Bailes, who was portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin in the film "Concussion," will present a program on understanding and preventing brain injury in sports.
    
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is hosting the event presented by Marshall Sports Medicine Institute.
    
Also speaking will be local physician Andy Gilliland, who will provide information on regional programs.
    
The event is at 7 p.m. June 9. Tickets are $50. For information, call (304) 691-1701.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Street-sweeping in Huntington, avoid fines

    Street-sweeping in Huntington, avoid fines

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:41 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:41:07 GMT
    WOWKWOWK

    The residential service runs five days a week April through November.

    The residential service runs five days a week April through November.

  • Teen dies shielding cousin from gunfire

    Teen dies shielding cousin from gunfire

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:36 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:36:04 GMT
    AP Photo/Rogelio V. SolisAP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    “He loved me enough to take some bullets for me...”

    “He loved me enough to take some bullets for me...”

  • Regional program for deaf, hard of hearing set in Paducah

    Regional program for deaf, hard of hearing set in Paducah

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:28 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:28:55 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    People from counties near the Paducah meeting site are invited.

    People from counties near the Paducah meeting site are invited.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Police: Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds for sex

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 14:29:06 GMT

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

    A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

  • One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

    One person suffers burns after fire destroys Sissonville home

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-05-30 06:15:09 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.