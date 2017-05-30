Regional program for deaf, hard of hearing set in Paducah

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leaped into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. S...

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leaped into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. S...

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A local resort is getting national recognition for being one of the top destinations for adventure and relaxation. US News and World Report listed Adventures on the Gorge as second out of the top six adventure resorts. In 2008 the resort invested millions of dollars to make the big transition from solely offering whitewater rafting to adding attractions and cabins to become an adventure resort. Senior Vice President of Adventures on th...