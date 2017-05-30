Teen dies shielding cousin from gunfire

The residential service runs five days a week April through November.
“He loved me enough to take some bullets for me...”
People from counties near the Paducah meeting site are invited.
The event is at 7 p.m. June 9.
Summer bus tours take visitors to some of the key feud sites in both states.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leaped into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. S...
As the drug epidemic continues to plague the Tri-State one Kentucky community dedicated the entire weekend of May 27, 2017 to hope in beating addiction. Michael Quann enjoyed the weekend listening to live music at Recovery Fest. But just four months ago he was in a much different place. "121 days ago I was sitting on a roach infested couch in Louisville, KY.," he said. Then he called a friend to reach out for help. He had sought it before but says he didn’t ta...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
One person is in custody after a truck and motorcycle hit head-on late Sunday night.
A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leaped into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. S...
A vehicle struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.
