Kentucky woman cited for loaded gun at Huntington Airport

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Kentucky woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport when the officers detected a loaded handgun in one of the woman’s carry-on bags.

TSA officers found a .22 caliber handgun in the woman’s backpack as it passed along the x-ray conveyor belt on May 29th, 2017. The woman, a resident of Floyd County, Kentucky, told officials that she forgot that she had her gun with her.

TSA officers called the Tri-State Airport Police, who took the gun and cited the Martin, Kentucky woman on a state weapons charge. There was no impact to airport operations.



Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA up to $12,000.



TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.