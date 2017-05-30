KSP: Woman Leads Authorities on 3 County Chase - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

KSP: Woman Leads Authorities on 3 County Chase

EVANSVILLE, KY (WEHT) - A western Kentucky woman is arrested and faces several charges after leading authorities on a three county chase on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police was first notified by the Evansville Police Department that they were in pursuit of 38-year-old Rachel Auxier of Beech Grove, Kentucky for shoplifting charges, and she was traveling towards Henderson. Henderson Police joined the pursuit for a short period before losing the vehicle on U.S. 60.

A short time later, Kentucky State Police found the vehicle in the Bon Harbor area of U.S. 60. When a trooper tried to stop the car, the Auxier fled again.

The pursuit continued through Curdsville in Daviess County and Calhoun in McLean County before heading north to Owensboro. Law enforcement called off the pursuit for safety concerns.

A short time later, Owensboro Central Dispatch contacted state police on a collision at Parish St. and Allen St. involving the Auxier's vehicle. A caller reported Auxier ran away from the scene of the crash.

One person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries. A Daviess County Sheriff's deputy later found Auxier in a storage shed behind a home.

Auxier was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. She faces the following list of charges:

  • Driving 116 mph in a 55 mph zone
  • 2nd Degree Assault
  • 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle
  • Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer
  • 3rd Degree Burglary
  • 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot
  • Leaving Scene of an Accident
  • Reckless Driving

Auxier was also served a bench warrant for failure to pay fines.

