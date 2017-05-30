One injured in Clay County Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One injured in Clay County Shooting

CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in the Clay area earlier today. 

According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident.

Injuries appear to be non-lethal. 

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

