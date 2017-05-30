Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest.

"Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.

The dog's sculptor, Alex Gardega, tells The New York Post (http://nyp.st/2qw0rs8 ) that he thinks "Fearless Girl" is a disrespectful publicity stunt and "has nothing to do with feminism."

"Fearless Girl" creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday.

Di Modica has previously complained that "Fearless Girl" turns his bull's message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.

