Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art

A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest.
No injuries are being reported at this time.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some children's clothes at a used clothing store.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
What did a woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside? She closed it again and called 911.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
The South Point Police Department are currently investigating a robbery at the U.S. Bank in South Point, Ohio. The bank is on Solida Road, and people are being asked to stay clear of the area. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and the police believe that he has a handgun. The suspect is wearing a mask of the comic book and movie and character Deadpool. The South Point Police Department are saying the suspect is a white male, weight around 200 pounds, and somew...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.
A Kentucky woman is arrested and faces several charges after leading authorities on a three county chase on Sunday.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.
One person is in custody after a truck and motorcycle hit head-on late Sunday night.
