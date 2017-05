U.S. 23 Northbound Shut Down Following Accident in Boyd County U.S. 23 Northbound Shut Down Following Accident in Boyd County BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Boyd County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down U.S. 35 northbound near Catlettsburg. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Injuries are also unknown at this time. The Boyd County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available. BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Boyd County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down U.S. 35 northbound near Catlettsburg. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Injuries are also unknown at this time. The Boyd County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

One injured in Clay County Shooting One injured in Clay County Shooting CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in Clay earlier today. According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident. Injuries appear to be non-lethal. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton. According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...

House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston House Struck by Several Bullets in Charleston MGN Online CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after noon Monday. Police say that a home on Lance Drive off of Greenbrier Street was struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the crime. Police say that the residents of the home that was targeted claim to have no idea who would have committed the act. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.