Police searching for man who masturbated in front of woman at Oh - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police searching for man who masturbated in front of woman at Ohio library

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of a woman at a Columbus library.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:05 PM, April 18, the man began masturbating in front of a young woman in the teen section at the Whetstone Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Police say the man continued to perform the sex act on himself until the woman notified the library staff.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Columbus Division of Police Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-2379.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo

    Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-05-30 15:11:19 GMT

    Police did not release information about the tiger.

    Police did not release information about the tiger.

  • Alpha selling coal, gas operations in West Virginia

    Alpha selling coal, gas operations in West Virginia

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-05-30 14:58:10 GMT

    Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia. 

    Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.