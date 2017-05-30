Some Charleston pools not open yet due to shortage of lifeguards

Some pools in our area still haven't opened because of a shortage of lifeguards.

In the City of Charleston only two of the city's four pools are open right now. The Kanawha City pool and Cato pool are staffed. The pool at the King Center and the one in North Charleston won't be able to open until the city is able to hire enough lifeguards.

It is the problem Charleston and many others across the state often face at the beginning and end of the swimming season. The job carries a great deal of responsibility and requires training and certification. But many of those who apply for the job are in their teens. Lifeguards already sitting poolside say the work is rewarding.

"We get a lot of hours working here and it pays really well too and you make a lot of friends and get a nice tan," said Carley Lee, who is starting her third year working as a lifeguard for the City of Charleston.

The city pays lifeguards $10 an hour. Applicants have to pass a drug test. There are still several positions available. You can apply here: https://cityofcharleston.applicantpro.com/jobs/