2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.
Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.
BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Boyd County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down U.S. 35 northbound near Catlettsburg. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Injuries are also unknown at this time. The Boyd County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Boyd County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down U.S. 35 northbound near Catlettsburg. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Injuries are also unknown at this time. The Boyd County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in Clay earlier today. According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident. Injuries appear to be non-lethal. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in Clay earlier today. According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident. Injuries appear to be non-lethal. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.
Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
A vehicle struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.
A vehicle struck four young people on an Ohio street, leaving two girls dead.
A police officer accidentally inhaled a suspected narcotic during an investigation early Sunday morning.
A police officer accidentally inhaled a suspected narcotic during an investigation early Sunday morning.
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.
Police did not release information about the tiger.
Police did not release information about the tiger.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in Clay earlier today. According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident. Injuries appear to be non-lethal. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in Clay earlier today. According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident. Injuries appear to be non-lethal. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
A Kentucky woman is arrested and faces several charges after leading authorities on a three county chase on Sunday.
A Kentucky woman is arrested and faces several charges after leading authorities on a three county chase on Sunday.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.
A woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.
Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.
Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.