2 people critically injured in Logan County accident

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan.

According to an official with the Logan Fire Department, two vehicles were involved in an accident near 119 Fountain Place.

Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

They are believed to have sustained critical injuries.

No lanes have been closed and traffic should resume to normal shortly.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

