Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

The Executive Secretary for the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway.

As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on the road with the juveniles and began yelling at them.

Belletto started saying expletives at one of the juveniles, and then proceeded to punch one of the windows in the car that one of the juveniles was sitting in with her fist.

As the car pulled away from Belletto, she continued to yell foul language and give inappropriate hand gestures to the occupants of the vehicle.

Belletto is the Executive Secretary for the Nicholas County Board of Education.