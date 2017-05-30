Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nicholas County BOE Secretary Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Executive Secretary for the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway.

As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on the road with the juveniles and began yelling at them.

Belletto started saying expletives at one of the juveniles, and then proceeded to punch one of the windows in the car that one of the juveniles was sitting in with her fist. 

As the car pulled away from Belletto, she continued to yell foul language and give inappropriate hand gestures to the occupants of the vehicle. 

Belletto is the Executive Secretary for the Nicholas County Board of Education.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Police: 6-year-old killed in car crash after driver punched by boyfriend

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:19:38 GMT

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

    A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

  • Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo

    Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-05-30 15:11:19 GMT

    Police did not release information about the tiger.

    Police did not release information about the tiger.

  • Alpha selling coal, gas operations in West Virginia

    Alpha selling coal, gas operations in West Virginia

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-05-30 14:58:10 GMT

    Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia. 

    Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.