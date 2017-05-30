First cases of ‘dog flu’ confirmed in Florida - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

First cases of ‘dog flu’ confirmed in Florida

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

TALLAHASSEE, FA. (WFLA) – The first cases of H3N2 canine influenza virus, aka “dog flu” have been confirmed in Florida.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in coordination with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, announced Tuesday the university has confirmed seven cases of the canine influenza virus. Six additional results for the virus are pending.

Symptoms include sneezing, nasal discharge and frequent coughing that can last for two weeks or more. Many dogs have a fever, decreased appetite and lethargy when they first become sick. The virus is highly contagious, but the mortality rate is low.

If dog owners suspect a case of dog flu, they should call their veterinarian prior to going to the clinic in order to decrease chances of spreading the virus to other animals.

Dog owners can have their dogs vaccinated against canine influenza viruses.

Dog flu has been circulating throughout the country since 2015, but this is the first time it has been confirmed in Florida. There is no evidence that H3N2 infects people.

