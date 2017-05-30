Major Accident to Close Ohio Road for Hours - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Major Accident to Close Ohio Road for Hours

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours.

According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378.

As a result of the accident, utility lines are down.

The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are restored.

Motorists will need to seek alternate routes; however, thru-traffic motorists should detour via S.R. 775 and S.R. 141. 

