Road reopens after major accident in Lawrence County, OH

UPDATE: According to ODOT, State Route 217/378 in the Linnville area of Lawrence County has been reopened. Local motorists will be able to cross the highway where there are downed/low-lying power lines, however heavy trucks will not be permitted to cross the route and should continue to detour via State Route 775 and State Route 141.

ORIGINAL: A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours.

According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378.

As a result of the accident, utility lines are down.

The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are restored.

Motorists will need to seek alternate routes; however, thru-traffic motorists should detour via S.R. 775 and S.R. 141.