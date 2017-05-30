South Charleston Annexes 450 Residents

SOUTH CHARLESTON- In the last few days, hundreds of residents has been incorporated into the city of South Charleston. Tuesday Police and Fire Departments were out surveying their new territory.

"I think it is going to be great for the community. South Charleston services are wonderful, from the garbage pick-up, to the fire department to the police protection," Kresta Hill told 13 News.

The Ridges complex and a small neighborhood across the highway from Wal-Mart, now have fire and police protection along with trash pick-up and snow removal services.

"We're looking forward to a safer community. Now the city of South Charleston will take care of us. We are a safe community, and we're hoping this helps our real estate values as well," Hill added.

The Ridges is one of the communities that will now be a part of South Charleston. More than 75% of the residents here voted to become part of the city- and the police and fire departments are two of the main reasons why.

"We're proud of what we do. We're proud of what has been accomplished so far. You know Chief Rinehart has made big steps in helping our department grow and I'm just looking forward to it growing more and more," South Charleston Prevention Officer Lt. Stan Miller said.

While it will be more territory to cover, South Charleston recently hired four new police officers. City leaders say new tax dollars will also help cover any additional costs to the city.

"Taxes and fees will go up but they also had Home Owner Association dues and that will go down. So it's a good deal for the homeowners and a good deal for the city," South Charleston City Planner Ric Atkinson told 13 News.

The South Charleston School Districts will remain the same.

The Ridges Home Owners Association will host a meeting with residents on Wednesday night.