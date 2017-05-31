Cabin Creek Rd reopens after abandoned home catches fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cabin Creek Rd reopens after abandoned home catches fire

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Cabin Creek Road is back open after an abandoned home goes up in flames. The home is ruled a total loss. Crews at the scene tell 13 News the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Stay with 13 News for the latest.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, crews are on scene of a fire in the Ohley area.

A fire hose across Cabin Creek Road has shut down one lane, as crews battle the flames.

The call came in shortly after 11:30 PM Tuesday night.

Cabin Creek, East Bank and Chesapeake Fire Departments are responding to the scene.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

