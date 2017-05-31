One lane of Cabin Creek Rd closed as crews fight fire

Major Accident to Close Ohio Road for Hours Major Accident to Close Ohio Road for Hours MGN Online LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours. According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378. As a result of the accident, utility lines are down. The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are ... LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A state route in Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a major accident and will remain closed for several hours. According to the PIO officer for District 9 of ODOT, a semi-tractor trailer crashed on State Route 217 in Lawrence County near the 6 mile marker near the route's junctions with State Route 378. As a result of the accident, utility lines are down. The road will be closed through the overnight and early morning hours until the lines are ...

Orlando airport terminal closed after reports of armed man Orlando airport terminal closed after reports of armed man ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - An armed man was "contained" and speaking with a crisis negotiator Tuesday night at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said. The man was not in custody. The terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty as video and photos posted online showed police with their weapons drawn. "There is no active shooter," Orlando police tweeted. "No shots fired. Suspect is contained." Glorializ Colón Plaza, 20, told the ...

Two People Killed in Boyd County Motorcycle Crash Two People Killed in Boyd County Motorcycle Crash BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Boyd County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down U.S. 35 northbound near Catlettsburg. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Injuries are also unknown at this time. The Boyd County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

One injured in Clay County Shooting One injured in Clay County Shooting CLAY COUNTY, WV - An official with the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says that a shooting occurred in Clay earlier today. According to the WVSP, one person was injured in the incident. Injuries appear to be non-lethal. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash One Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash MILTON, WV (WOWK) - One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Cabell County Monday evening. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Cooper Ridge Road outside of Milton. According to dispatchers, one man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and Milton Fire responded to the crash. W...