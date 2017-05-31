One person shot in Huntington overnight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One person shot in Huntington overnight

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting. 
The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 AM Wednesday morning, along the 1400 block of 4th Avenue, near Jimmy John's. 

Huntington Police are investigating. No names are being released at this time.

