Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 64, wounds scores

The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.
The wounded were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.
Kroger is recalling 12oz bags of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination. According to Kroger, a supplier reported the nuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2...
Kroger is recalling 12oz bags of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination. According to Kroger, a supplier reported the nuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2...
Police did not release information about the tiger.
Police did not release information about the tiger.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
"There's a definite peak season for Lyme disease..."
"There's a definite peak season for Lyme disease..."
Dubke is a native of western New York.
Dubke is a native of western New York.
The residential service runs five days a week April through November.
The residential service runs five days a week April through November.
“He loved me enough to take some bullets for me...”
“He loved me enough to take some bullets for me...”
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.
Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Logan. Police say that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.
A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...
A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.
Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.
Police did not release information about the tiger.
Police did not release information about the tiger.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
Alpha Natural Resources has announced the sales of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation in West Virginia.
A Kentucky woman is arrested and faces several charges after leading authorities on a three county chase on Sunday.
A Kentucky woman is arrested and faces several charges after leading authorities on a three county chase on Sunday.