Mother files complaint after her son's arrest at Logan High

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2rTk1hN ) Erica Boatwright complained to Logan police on May 18, one day after Officer Everett Maynard allegedly tackled her 16-year-old son after he refused to go to the Logan High School principal's office.



A video of the arrest on Facebook showing the two struggling on the ground was viewed 30,000 times on Tuesday.



Officials say the altercation began when assistant principal Brian Atkinson, later joined by Maynard, was asked to move the teen who sat in a hallway.



Police charged him with obstruction, and he was released the same day on his own recognizance.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

