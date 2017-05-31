Social media rushes to define Trump's 'covfefe' tweet - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Social media rushes to define Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) - A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
    
Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
    
The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president's more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" -?  Enjoy!"

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that "covfefe" is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.
    
Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up "covfefe" on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

