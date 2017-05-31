Power outages reported across Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - 13 News has received multiple alerts of power outages and downed trees blocking roadways.

In East Bank, Metro 911 reports several trees blocking MacCorkle Ave SE from Coalburg Crossing. AEP Power Outage Maps show that roughly 1,500 customers are without power in the area.

There are also reports of multiple downed trees taking down power lines in the Louden Heights Road area of Charleston. Crews are on the scene to remove the lines from the roadway.

Multiple large tree limbs have also been reported in downtown Montgomery.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.