Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kim Miller tells media outlets the theft occurred from an office at Wheeling Park High School.

Miller said the county sheriff's office is investigating.

The theft occurred at a time when graduating students were paying for caps and gowns and the school's annual greenhouse flower sale had wrapped up.

