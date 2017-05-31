Update: Settlement Reached Between WV Tech Park and Bridge Valley

UPDATE: 10/25/17 @ 5:30 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to David Hendrickson, representing the West Virginia Tech Park, a settlement has been reached between the West Virginia Tech Park and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College.

A joint press release is expected soon.

We will provide more information in regards to the settlement as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/31/17

Bridge Valley Community and Technical College in South Charleston, WV could be evicted for failing to pay rent for close to two years.

Lawyers for the West Virginia Regional Tech Park recently sent a letter to the college asking for close to $2 million in rent. The letter said that money has to be paid by June 7.

We contacted Bridge Valley Community and Technical College to find out why the money hasn't been paid. Chief Marketing Officer at Bridge Valley Brian Bolyard said based on advise from their legal counsel the college will not comment about the issue at this time.

Students are wondering what this could mean for their future.

"A panic almost," said student Billy Eggleston. "I am getting ready to start nursing school classes in August and I thought am I going to be left without a classroom?"

According to the letter from West Virginia Regional Tech park to Bridge Valley the college's most recent lease expired in June 2015.