Bluestone wilderness park reopens in southeast WV

16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...

Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald's McNugget DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren't catching anything. "My girlfriend said why don't you just try one of those chicken McNuggets," Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. "That big 'ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I've ever seen," Matthews...

Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

Melania Trump issues strong words about that Kathy Griffin photo © The White House NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump's severed head made the president seethe — and now the comic known for her abrasive brand of humor not only has the White House mad at her, but also has lost an endorsement deal and at least one club engagement, and stands to lose a lucrative TV job. President Donald Trump said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wedne...

Mother files complaint after her son's arrest at Logan High The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.

Police take selfie with drunk guy after driving him home LAUNCESTON, Australia (WCMH) – After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man. It happened in Tasmania, an island state off of the mainland of Australia. Officers helped the man get home after a taxi driver called for help and then waited for a friend to arrive to look after him. "Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely e...