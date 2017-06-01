Bluestone wilderness park reopens in southeast WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bluestone wilderness park reopens in southeast WV

Posted: Updated:
Bluestone State Park Bluestone State Park

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) - State officials say Bluestone State Park in southeast West Virginia has reopened following high water from flooding that closed sections of the park over the Memorial Day weekend.
    
According to the Division of Natural Resources, park facilities back in operation include campgrounds, the swimming pool, picnic shelters and the boat launch.
    
The Old Mill Campground is expected to be open by the end of the week.
    
The 2,100-acre (850-hectare) wilderness park, 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Hinton, is adjacent to Bluestone Lake, the state's third largest body of water.

