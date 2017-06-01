12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

More News More>>

Police take selfie with drunk guy after driving him home LAUNCESTON, Australia (WCMH) – After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man. It happened in Tasmania, an island state off of the mainland of Australia. Officers helped the man get home after a taxi driver called for help and then waited for a friend to arrive to look after him. "Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely e...

Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald's McNugget DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren't catching anything. "My girlfriend said why don't you just try one of those chicken McNuggets," Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. "That big 'ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I've ever seen," Matthews...

Melania Trump issues strong words about that Kathy Griffin photo © The White House NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump's severed head made the president seethe — and now the comic known for her abrasive brand of humor not only has the White House mad at her, but also has lost an endorsement deal and at least one club engagement, and stands to lose a lucrative TV job. President Donald Trump said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wedne...

16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...

CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.