A tool to protect police dogs in drug raids from overdosing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A tool to protect police dogs in drug raids from overdosing

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

BOSTON (AP) -Officers have a new tool to protect their four-legged partners: naloxone, a drug that has already been used for years to reverse overdoses in humans.

Law enforcement officers have started carrying naloxone with them on drug raids, when K-9s are often sent into houses or cars to find narcotics. Three police dogs in Florida were rushed to an animal hospital last year when they ingested fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that is often mixed with street heroin but 50 times more potent.

Massachusetts State Police started carrying naloxone for their K-9s in March. Police in Hartford, Connecticut, started in January.

Even just a small amount of powdered fentanyl can sicken police officers, so dogs are even more at risk, said Brian Foley, deputy chief in Hartford, where 11 members of a SWAT team were sent to a hospital after they were exposed to a mix of heroin and fentanyl during a raid in September.

"Dogs are not looking for drugs with their eyes and feeling with their fingers; they're literally breathing it in and inhaling it," Foley said.

"Our officers wanted it for their dogs' safety," he said. "They love their dogs like family and they want to protect them. They know they're putting them in the line of serious risk of overdose."

The drug blocks the effects of opioids and reverses overdoses with few side effects. It has long been used by doctors and ambulance crews and more recently has been handed out to police, firefighters and even to people with addictions and their families.

For both humans and dogs, naloxone can be administered through an injection or a nasal spray. Some police departments carry the nasal spray for their K-9s, while others carry the injectable form. With a prescription from a veterinarian for specific police dogs, the Food and Drug Administration says, human naloxone can be used on them.

Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration released a video warning officers a very small amount of fentanyl ingested or absorbed through the skin can be lethal. In the video, Deputy Administrator Jack Riley urged police to avoid testing suspected fentanyl in the field and to instead take it to a lab.

Riley also had a warning about police dogs.

"Fentanyl can kill our canine companions and partners just as easy as it can humans, so please take precautions for their safety, too," he said.

Andy Weiman, a detective who trains dogs for the Broward County, Florida, Sheriff's Office, said a German shorthaired pointer named Primus became listless after a search inside a suspected drug house in October.

Primus and two other dogs were rushed to the vet. All three were given naloxone and recovered quickly.

Weiman believes the dogs touched or inhaled a tiny amount of fentanyl - the same drug that killed the musician Prince - on a table or the floor. The drug can be absorbed through paws.

"It's such a small amount that it would take to overdose the dog - like two or three granules of sand," he said.

In Massachusetts, Trooper Stephen Barnes said he and his colleagues are trained not to deploy dogs where loose drugs are observed.

"It's just become a more critical issue now because a much smaller amount of drugs can kill the dogs," he said.

Symptoms of opioid exposure in dogs, as with humans, include sedation, pinpoint pupils, vomiting, stumbling and a slow respiratory rate, said Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore, a veterinarian and adjunct professor at Tufts University.

Just like people, dogs can require multiple doses of naloxone to reverse an overdose, Smith-Blackmore said.

Deputy sheriffs in Greenville County, South Carolina, in February received training in how to administer nasal naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, to their dogs, said Sgt. Douglas Wannemacher, the K-9 supervisor and training coordinator.

"It gives us a safety net," he said. "Our big thing is an ounce of prevention - preventing an incident for the civilians, the officers or the K-9s."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • A tool to protect police dogs in drug raids from overdosing

    A tool to protect police dogs in drug raids from overdosing

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:43 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:43:36 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    "It's just become a more critical issue now because a much smaller amount of drugs can kill the dogs..."

    "It's just become a more critical issue now because a much smaller amount of drugs can kill the dogs..."

  • 12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:40:39 GMT

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

  • Bluestone wilderness park reopens in southeast WV

    Bluestone wilderness park reopens in southeast WV

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:32:39 GMT
    Bluestone State ParkBluestone State Park

    The park is reopening following high water from flooding.

    The park is reopening following high water from flooding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:28:34 GMT
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...

  • Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:50:40 GMT
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...

  • Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:34:46 GMT

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

    After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.