Police Identify 'Nude' Suspect After Woman's Body is Found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

Police have an arrest warrant for a Huntington man wanted in connection with the beating death of a South Point, Ohio, woman.

Detectives with the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit obtained the warrant for Zaire Ashanti Monroe-Shareef, 34, of Huntington. He has been charged with murder in the death of Lisa Anne Washburn, 39, of South Point.

Washburn was found severely beaten early Thursday on the front porch of a residence in the 500 block of West 10th Avenue and subsequently died from her injuries.

Monroe-Shareef resides in the 600 block of West 10th Avenue, a location where detectives believe the altercation between the victim and the suspect began. The investigation also has revealed the victim and the suspect were acquainted. It is believed that the suspect was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding Monroe-Shareef’s whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

ORIGINAL:

Huntington Police are investigating after a woman's body is found.

According to a press release, officers were responding to a disturbance call along the 600 block of West 10th Avenue around 3:45 Thursday morning. While finding nothing in the area of the original call, two officers began to search the area.

Approximately 15 minutes later and nearly two blocks away from the original call, officers discovered a woman on the porch of a house near 5th Street West.

The victim was severely injured and the officers initiated CPR. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, including the Forensic Investigation Unit, is on scene and are actively pursuing leads in this case.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police say the suspect is a black male and the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was nude, possibly under the influence of drugs and may still be in the area. Anyone who sees the suspect is cautioned not approach.

