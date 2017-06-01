Police Identify 'Nude' Suspect After Woman's Body is Found in Huntington

Police have an arrest warrant for a Huntington man wanted in connection with the beating death of a South Point, Ohio, woman.
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.
PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect.
A former Ohio bus driver has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of leaving a developmentally disabled woman inside a parked bus on a scorching day.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue. Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building. 23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in th...
Records show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year left behind a torn-up note in which he urged his family to stop being "moderate" Muslims.
Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Athens County, Ohio.
According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.
Kathy Griffin is planning a Friday morning press conference to address ‘the true motivation’ behind a controversial video released earlier this week.
The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Chris Stapleton has postponed the next three weeks of his “The All-American Road Show” tour.
An armed man has been fatally shot by law enforcement officers in West Virginia.
National Doughnut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.
