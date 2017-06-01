Search for 'nude' suspect after woman's body is found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating after a woman's body is found.

According to a press release, officers were responding to a disturbance call along the 600 block of West 10th Avenue around 3:45 Thursday morning. While finding nothing in the area of the original call, two officers began to search the area.

Approximately 15 minutes later and nearly two blocks away from the original call, officers discovered a woman on the porch of a house near 5th Street West.

The victim was severely injured and the officers initiated CPR. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, including the Forensic Investigation Unit, is on scene and are actively pursuing leads in this case.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police say the suspect is a black male and the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was nude, possibly under the influence of drugs and may still be in the area. Anyone who sees the suspect is cautioned not approach.

Stay with 13 News for the latest developments on this story.