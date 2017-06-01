Study: Hurting someone’s feelings might be your way of helping t - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Study: Hurting someone’s feelings might be your way of helping them succeed

Posted: Updated:

PLMOUTH, United Kingdom (WCMH) — A new study says that people may try to intentionally hurt someone’s feelings if they think it will benefit the person in the long run.

According to Sciencedaily.com a study published by the Association for Psychological Science found that people may hurt someone’s feelings, not to make themselves feel better, but because they think it’ll help the person they are insulting.

“We have shown that people can be ‘cruel to be kind’ — that is, they may decide to make someone feel worse if this emotion is beneficial for that other person, even if this does not entail any personal benefit for them,” psychological scientist Belén López-Pérez who conducted the research while at the University of Plymouth and is currently at Liverpool Hope University, told Sciencedaily.com. “These results expand our knowledge of the motivations underlying emotion regulation between people.”

Previous studies found that people might be mean to someone for personal gain, but this study suggests being mean was a way of empathizing with a person and attempting to help them be successful.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:28:34 GMT
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...

  • 12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:40:39 GMT

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

  • Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:50:40 GMT
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.