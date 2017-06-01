Ohio State attacker faulted 'moderate' Muslims

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year left behind a torn-up note in which he urged his family to stop being "moderate" Muslims.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan also said in the note obtained by The Associated Press through a records request that he was upset by fellow Muslims being oppressed in Myanmar.

The 18-year-old Artan said in the note reassembled by investigators that he would intercede for his parents on judgment day.

An attorney representing Artan's family says the note mystified them and to this day they don't know why Artan took those actions.

Artan was shot and killed by an Ohio State officer moments after driving into a crowd on Nov. 28 and then attacking people with a knife.

