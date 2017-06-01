Ohio bus driver gets jail for leaving disabled woman in hot bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio bus driver gets jail for leaving disabled woman in hot bus

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) - A former central Ohio bus driver has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of leaving a developmentally disabled woman inside a parked bus on a scorching day.

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette reports (http://ohne.ws/2rIlLuC ) 53-year-old Scott Frye pleaded no contest Wednesday to failure to provide for a functionally impaired person and patient endangerment in Fairfield County Municipal Court. Frye received 175 days in jail.

A defense attorney says Frye is remorseful.

Prosecutors say Frye returned his bus to the Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit depot on a 90-degree day last September and failed to notice that the 29-year-old woman, who is autistic and non-verbal, remained inside. She was treated at a hospital for dehydration after Frye discovered her inside the bus nearly 4 ½ hours later.

Frye was fired after the incident.

