Sen. Manchin asks West Virginians for questions to ask Comey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) - Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The announcement was made on Thursday, June 1, 2017 by chairman of the committee, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

A pair of politicians from West Virginia and Virginia are also on the committee, including U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who is the Vice Chairman, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Comey will testify on June 8 at 10 a.m. in open session. Sen. Manchin has made a call to West Virginians, asking them to send him questions for the former FBI director.

"My role on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence puts me in a unique position and I take my responsibility to question former Director Comey very seriously," said Sen. Manchin. "I was sent to Washington, D.C. to represent my fellow West Virginians and I want to know what questions you want answered. I urge every West Virginian to send me your questions for the Director and I will do my best to ensure your questions are answered."

An email has been set up to compile the questions. West Virginians can send them to Intel_Hearing@Manchin.Senate.Gov. The open session will be followed by a closed session at 1 pm.