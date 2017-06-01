Sen. Manchin asks West Virginians for questions to ask Comey

Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.
Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.
Nearly a year ago, executives with Ranger Scientific LLC announced plans to bring a large industrial facility to a reclaimed surface mine site in West Virginia.
The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.
In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was nude, possibly under the influence of drugs and may still be in the area. Anyone who sees the suspect is cautioned not approach.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
After an argument over biscuits and gravy, a man will be on probation for recklessly killing his son.
His speech is slurred from his first words.
According to deputies, he attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground, picked up an AK-47 assault rifle, and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.
A father who police say dropped his newborn daughter due to being intoxicated and then hiding her injuries from the child’s mother is in jail.
