An Ohio Man Is Fighting For His Life After An ATV accident

A Jackson County man is fighting for his life after an ATV accident Wednesday night.

Devon Arledge,25, of Jackson Ohio was riding his ATV on Four Mile Road in Franklin Township when he lost control and flipped several times.

Arledge was thrown from the ATV, and Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

Mr. Arledge was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

We will update if any new information becomes available.