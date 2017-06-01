Mom finds giant Huntsman spider in toddler’s bedroom - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mom finds giant Huntsman spider in toddler’s bedroom

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI (WCMH) — A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States.

Jillian Duke posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom early Wednesday morning when she spotted it. She told Detroit station WXYZ that she thought it was “a big ball of string” at first.

Duke said she called her husband and parents, then dropped some books on the spider. Her father, who she says has been all over the world, took it out of the house.

“Mind you, he’s almost 73 and has lived, traveled and worked all over the world and has never seen a spider like this,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m so concerned because it could have hurt or done worse to my child.”

Duke took the spider to Pets & Things, a local store that specializes in spiders, according to WXYZ. They consulted entomologists and specialists at the Cranbrook Institute of Science.

Randy John Lee with Pets & Things told the Detroit station that it was an Australian Huntsman Spider, adding that they are harmless despite their large size.

Lee said the spider is not native to Michigan or even North America. He said the spider probably hitched a ride on some tropical plants that were shipped to the United States.

