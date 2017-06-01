Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet pape - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
AP AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans.

Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.”

Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s company trademarks on his name in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services. But the Trump Organization didn’t bother to cover what’s referred to in Spanish as “hygenic paper,” and Battaglia’s trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015, according to the institute’s records.

Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year, with 30 percent of the profits promised to programs supporting migrants.

Battaglia said he was “really bothered” when Trump launched his presidential bid by characterizing migrants who enter the U.S. illegally as criminals, drug runners and rapists.

“My thinking was: We can’t keep quiet, right?” he said by telephone from the central Mexican city of Leon. “So with this insult that was made, (I figured) I’m going to add my grain of sand in response.”

Battaglia said he has signed a contract to manufacture a small initial run worth about 400,000 pesos ($21,400), enough to fill two cargo trucks. He said he hopes to generate enough demand to expand production.

A mock-up package provided by Battaglia boasts it contains four “puros rollos” — a double-entendre that literally means “pure rolls” but can also be understood as “pure nonsense.” It shows a grinning cartoon character giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up. It’s not an exact likeness of Trump, but its swooping blond locks are a clear nod to the president’s famous hairdo.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment. But Trump has been aggressive about protecting his brand when he feels it is being encroached upon.

Battaglia argued he is well within Mexican law as the legal trademark-holder, with no direct link between his product and Donald Trump or his image.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

    Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:24:55 GMT
    APAP
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.” Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s comp...
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.” Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s comp...

  • West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

    West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:24:10 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...

  • WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs"

    WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs"

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:40:42 GMT
    A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...
    A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:40:39 GMT

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

  • Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:50:40 GMT
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:28:34 GMT
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.