WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs"

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017.

WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators.

Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining.

West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, according to the study.

West Virginia ranked 49th out of 50 states in median annual income (adjusted for cost of living), 46th for its unemployment rate, 45th for job opportunities, 44th for monthly average starting salary, 43rd in job satisfaction, 36th in average length of work week (in hours) and 36th in average commute time (in minutes).

"Not only is the unemployment rate very high, the underemployment rate is very high so even though much of the labor force is employed, we're seeing that a lot of that is part time work or they're not making enough money to be able to live above the poverty line," said Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub.

Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan scored well, due to expanding their industry variety and interest in growing fields like robotics.

